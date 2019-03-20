School stock

Students from Port Allen and Brusly high schools participated in the District Literary Rally on Feb. 3 at Southeastern University. Students placing in first and second advanced to the State Rally to be held at Louisiana State University on April 6. 

Listed below are students who qualified for State Rally:

*Students are listed alphabetically by subject name. 

Brusly High School

Advanced Math – Functions & Statistics Olivia Stearns

Advanced Math – Pre-Calculus Michael Sanchez

Algebra I Tiffany Andries 

Algebra II Arianna Taylor

Biology Adyson Larue

Biology II Daniel Babin

Business Computer Applications Leah Dupre

Calculus I Drew Bonacic

Chemistry Jose Terrones 

Computer Science I Mariana Ramirez 

English I Khenedi Brown 

English II Jackson Dupont  

English III Sophie Leblanc 

English IV Maria Osorio 

Environmental Science Ty Sellars 

Family and Consumer Science Lacey Budd 

Financial Literacy Taylor Picard 

French I Terry Comeaux Terry Comeaux

French II Jada Bernard Jada Bernard

Geometry Cole Strauss 

Intro to Business Computer Apps Trinity Tatney

Nutrition & Food Kenneth Popleon

Physical Science Wyatt Berthelot

Physics Michelle Denova

Principles of Business Daniela Najar

Sociology Sylvie Songe

Spanish I Jade Ockmand

Spanish II Daija Grimes

U.S. History Calep Balcuns

World Geography Dillon Kennamer

Port Allen High School:

Advanced Math - Pre Calculus Peyton Christopher

Algebra I Amilia Ballard 

Algebra II Tapanga Wilkes

Biology I La'Naijha Joseph

English II Kentrell Mitchell

English IV Heber Saravia 

French II Jasmine Davenport

Physical Science Emma Anderson 

Spanish I Madison Mills

Spanish II A'Jahelin Gremillion

U.S. History D'Shanti Brown

World History Morgan Patin 

