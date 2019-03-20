Students from Port Allen and Brusly high schools participated in the District Literary Rally on Feb. 3 at Southeastern University. Students placing in first and second advanced to the State Rally to be held at Louisiana State University on April 6.
Listed below are students who qualified for State Rally:
*Students are listed alphabetically by subject name.
Brusly High School
Advanced Math – Functions & Statistics Olivia Stearns
Advanced Math – Pre-Calculus Michael Sanchez
Algebra I Tiffany Andries
Algebra II Arianna Taylor
Biology Adyson Larue
Biology II Daniel Babin
Business Computer Applications Leah Dupre
Calculus I Drew Bonacic
Chemistry Jose Terrones
Computer Science I Mariana Ramirez
English I Khenedi Brown
English II Jackson Dupont
English III Sophie Leblanc
English IV Maria Osorio
Environmental Science Ty Sellars
Family and Consumer Science Lacey Budd
Financial Literacy Taylor Picard
French I Terry Comeaux Terry Comeaux
French II Jada Bernard Jada Bernard
Geometry Cole Strauss
Intro to Business Computer Apps Trinity Tatney
Nutrition & Food Kenneth Popleon
Physical Science Wyatt Berthelot
Physics Michelle Denova
Principles of Business Daniela Najar
Sociology Sylvie Songe
Spanish I Jade Ockmand
Spanish II Daija Grimes
U.S. History Calep Balcuns
World Geography Dillon Kennamer
Port Allen High School:
Advanced Math - Pre Calculus Peyton Christopher
Algebra I Amilia Ballard
Algebra II Tapanga Wilkes
Biology I La'Naijha Joseph
English II Kentrell Mitchell
English IV Heber Saravia
French II Jasmine Davenport
Physical Science Emma Anderson
Spanish I Madison Mills
Spanish II A'Jahelin Gremillion
U.S. History D'Shanti Brown
World History Morgan Patin
