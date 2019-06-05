LEO of the Week banner
Tyeler James

Port Allen Police Officer Tyeler James

Law enforcement agency: Port Allen Police Department

Number of years in law enforcement: 2

Rank: Officer

Division: Uniform patrol

Hometown: Baton Rouge

Parents: Rassie Patterson and Dewayne James

Hobbies: Working, shoe shopping and traveling

Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer: “To help people and to show people that all cops aren’t the same. We’re not all bad guys”

Favorite quote: “I know you lying”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.