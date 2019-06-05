Law enforcement agency: Port Allen Police Department
Number of years in law enforcement: 2
Rank: Officer
Division: Uniform patrol
Hometown: Baton Rouge
Parents: Rassie Patterson and Dewayne James
Hobbies: Working, shoe shopping and traveling
Reasons for becoming a law enforcement officer: “To help people and to show people that all cops aren’t the same. We’re not all bad guys”
Favorite quote: “I know you lying”
