LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.
Local students who made the Dean's List include:
Anna Bordelon of Port Allen
Leila T Purnell of Port Allen
Nicholas Paul Uzee of Port Allen
Allen D Martin of Port Allen
Brandon Joseph Bourgoyne of Brusly
Brian J Heath of Brusly
Jerry A Uong of Port Allen
Abigail Brooke Eilers of Port Allen
Hailey Gros of Port Allen
Kaitlyn Theresa Lambert of Brusly
Hieu Manh Nguyen of Addis
Gracie C Trahan of Port Allen
Jeffrey Budd of Port Allen
Gabriel L Keowen of Port Allen
Hannah Ruth Soniat of Brusly
Delaney Campagna of Port Allen
Kelsie Grace Courville of Brusly
Peyton Thomas Gascon of Brusly
Jene Leanna Langlois of Erwinville
Clayton John McGee of Port Allen
Andrew Ray Skewes of Port Allen
Thaonhi Amy Nguyen of Addis
Logan Patrick Brou of Port Allen
Brandy Navarro of Port Allen
Raven Stagg of Port Allen
Local students who made the President's Honor Roll include:
Jennifer Lynn Windham of Addis
Collin Jude Devillier of Brusly
Hailey Lynn Armstrong of Addis
Johneisha Janae' Batiste of Brusly
Jacob Clement Kershaw of Port Allen
Ana Claire Block of Port Allen
Brittany Navarro of Port Allen
Madeleine Marie Simpson of Port Allen
Alexander Joseph Spencer of Port Allen
