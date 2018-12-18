LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the Dean’s List and the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2018 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List. 

Local students who made the Dean's List include:

Anna Bordelon of Port Allen 
Leila T Purnell of Port Allen 
Nicholas Paul Uzee of  Port Allen
 
Allen D Martin of Port Allen
 
Brandon Joseph Bourgoyne of  Brusly 
Brian J Heath of  Brusly 
Jerry A Uong of  Port Allen
 
Abigail Brooke Eilers of Port Allen 
Hailey Gros of Port Allen 
Kaitlyn Theresa Lambert of Brusly 
Hieu Manh Nguyen of Addis 
Gracie C Trahan of Port Allen
 
Jeffrey Budd of  Port Allen
 
Gabriel L Keowen of  Port Allen 
Hannah Ruth Soniat of  Brusly
 
Delaney Campagna of Port Allen
 
Kelsie Grace Courville of Brusly 
Peyton Thomas Gascon of Brusly 
Jene Leanna Langlois of Erwinville 
Clayton John McGee of Port Allen 
Andrew Ray Skewes of Port Allen
 
Thaonhi Amy Nguyen of Addis
Logan Patrick Brou of Port Allen 
Brandy Navarro of Port Allen 
Raven Stagg of Port Allen

Local students who made the President's Honor Roll include:

 Jennifer Lynn Windham of Addis

 
Collin Jude Devillier of Brusly
 
Hailey Lynn Armstrong of Addis
Johneisha Janae' Batiste of Brusly
 
Jacob Clement Kershaw of Port Allen
 
Ana Claire Block of Port Allen
Brittany Navarro of Port Allen
Madeleine Marie Simpson of Port Allen
Alexander Joseph Spencer of Port Allen

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.