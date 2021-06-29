Seaman Ryan-David Tate, a 2013 Brusly High School graduate, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS California, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Tate joined the Navy nine months ago. Today, Tate serves as a logistics specialist.
“I wanted to try something different,” said Tate. “I also wanted to travel the world. The Navy will give me the opportunity to do both.”
According to Tate, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Baton Rouge.
“My grandfather taught me to always be respectful of others,” said Tate. “He also taught me to have a strong work ethic. Both of those lessons have helped me to succeed in the Navy.”
Fast, maneuverable and technically advanced, submarines are some of the most versatile ships in the Navy, capable of silently conducting a variety of missions around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.