That Was Then, the 2018 debut album by powerhouse Americana vocalist Jacye of Plaquemine, Louisiana was named by Music Resource Group (MRG) as a Nominee in The 17th annual Independent Music Awards, the influential awards program for independent artists and releases.
Innovative self-released and indie label projects - in all styles and mediums were nominated by industry panelists in 103 categories that were culled from thousands of submissions worldwide.
Nominated along with Jacye is an eclectic mix of work by established artists and emerging talent from around the globe. More than 400 artists will be honored at The 17th IMA ceremony on June 22 in New York City including: Masta Ace & Marco Polo, Miss Tara, Prateek Kuhad, Foreigner, Juliana Hatfield, The Motels, Mark Erelli, Ella Vos, Maria Muldaur, QUOR, Pedro Luís, Bleu, Nsimbi, Marta Gómez, Firkin, Bombay Ricky, Jackknife Stiletto, Lucy Wainwright Roche, David Chesky, and Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats.
