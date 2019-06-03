That Was Then, the 2018 debut album by powerhouse Americana vocalist Jacye of Plaquemine, Louisiana was named by Music Resource Group (MRG) as a Nominee in The 17th annual Independent Music Awards, the influential awards program for independent artists and releases. Innovative self-released and indie label projects - in all styles and mediums were nominated by industry panelists in 103 categories that were culled from thousands of submissions worldwide.
Nominated along with Jacye is an eclectic mix of work by established artists and emerging talent from around the globe. More than 400 artists will be honored at The 17th IMA ceremony on June 22 in New York City including: Masta Ace & Marco Polo, Miss Tara, Prateek Kuhad, Foreigner, Juliana Hatfield, The Motels, Mark Erelli, Ella Vos, Maria Muldaur, QUOR, Pedro Luís, Bleu, Nsimbi, Marta Gómez, Firkin, Bombay Ricky, Jackknife Stiletto, Lucy Wainwright Roche, David Chesky, and Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats.
Click here for a full list of the 17th IMA Nominees The winning projects will be selected by judging panels of top recording artists including: Tom Waits, Lee Ann Womack, Robert Smith, Boyce Avenue, Martha Wash, Ben Lovett and Todd Rundgren, among many others; and influential press and talent buyers from the Americas, Europe and Pacific Rim.
The year’s best self-released and indie label projects will be announced June 22nd from the Symphony Space stage during The IMAs Indie Konference in New York City. Now in its third year, the annual conference for Artists, Artivists and Artistpreneurs draws hundreds of top-ranked creatives from around the globe for awards, performances, workshops and networking events. Honors will be presented in between performances by nominated artists. IMA winners will be promoted to millions of music fans via online & broadcast promotions, performance and distribution opportunities. Details and complete list of Nominees and Judges available at IndependentMusicAwards.com
Now in its 18th year, The Independent Music Awards honor the year’s most exceptional and artistically daring music projects from self-released and indie label talent from around the globe. Previous honorees include Amy Lee, Killer Mike, Valerie June, Meghan Trainor, Passenger, RuPaul, Jackson Browne, Team Me, Radio Radio, ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Girl in a Coma, Masta Ace, Pokey LaFarge, Nik West, The Mud Howlers, The Apples in stereo, fun. and JD McPherson among many others.
