The Kidcam Summer Day Camp Baton Rouge location is seeking ACA (American Camp Association) accreditation to be one of the few accredited day camps in the Greater Baton Rouge area.
Kidcam Camp provides a fun, safe place for children to spend their days out of school for summer and holidays.
Founded by educators and still run by educators, Kidcam believes in quality interactions with campers in a busy themed-based, hands-on, activity-based curriculum that includes science, creative arts, STEM, field trips, swimming, special guests, and talent shows.
Jimmy Stubbs started Kidcam in the Greater New Orleans area in 1974 to meet a need for day time care for children out of school with working parents and to avert the summertime boredom. Kidcam began franchising in 2009, at which time Kelly Coreil bought the Baton Rouge area and has been running summer and holiday camps for 10 years.
Coreil has a Master’s Degree in Child Development and believes in high-quality programming for children.
Kidcam now has 27 locations, mainly in South Louisiana but also in Texas, Mississippi, and Illinois.
“Made in 1974, Celebrating 45 Kidcam Summers” theme for 2019, Kidcam will feature a retro look at old school fun with weekly themes such as “Jump Aboard the Groovy Bus” and “Glow Crazy.” Special guests this year include Louisiana Twirl Force featuring glowing batons, Red Stick Fencing demonstrating fencing skills, and Tari’s School of Dance.
Kidcam welcomes new children ages 5-13 to enroll as campers. Volunteers begin at all ages including 14-year-old CIT’s (Counselor in Training) who may be considered for a paid job the following year.
Camp will open soon at several locations including:
Ascension parish April 15-22 at NewSong Methodist Church and in Baton Rouge April 22 – 26 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Margaret Episcopal Church and First Baptist, enrollment permitting.
Visit www.kidcamcamps.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.