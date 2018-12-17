Louisiana State University recognized 1,950 graduates at the university’s 297th commencement exercises on Friday, Dec. 14.
The 1,950 degrees awarded is a new record for LSU’s fall graduation. In addition, the university awarded the most degrees to Asian and Hispanic students ever during a fall semester and awarded the second most degrees to African-American students during any fall commencement.
The 1,950 graduates included 1,386 bachelor’s degrees; 477 master’s and professional degrees or certificates; and 87 doctoral degrees. The graduates represented 51 Louisiana parishes, 45 states and 42 foreign countries. Among the graduates were 19 LSU employees who received degrees.
The youngest graduate was 20, while the oldest was 83-year-old veteran Johnnie Jones, who in receiving his Ph.D. became the eldest student to receive a graduate degree in the fall semester and the eldest African American to ever receive a degree from LSU.
The following West Baton Rouge Parish residents were awarded degrees:
Courtney A LaMotte of Port Allen from the E. J. Ourso College of Business
Matthew James Begue of Brusly from the College of Engineering
Brady Michael Bergeron of Port Allen from the College of Engineering
Thomas Stanley Gauthreaux of Brusly from the College of Engineering
Jamar Keon Smith of Port Allen from the College of Engineering
Courtney Nicole Blanchard of Port Allen from the College of Human Sciences & Education
Darren McKay Chauvin, II of Brusly from the College of Human Sciences & Education
Heather Rae Murry of Port Allen from the College of Human Sciences & Education
Jeffrey Joseph Budd of Brusly from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Lance Michael Budd of Brusly from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Amy Renee Gregoire of Addis from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Alex Joseph Rabalais of Port Allen from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Taylor Nicole Toups of Brusly from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences
Kimi Terrell Clopton of Port Allen from the College of Science
Graduate School
Rebecca Acosta Burdette of Brusly earned a Master's Degree
Jeffrey Brian deVeer of Port Allen earned a Master's Degree
Rebecca Acosta Burdette of Brusly earned a Doctorate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.