Southeastern Louisiana University conferred degrees on 1,029 graduates Saturday, Dec. 8, at the university’s commencement ceremony.
Students receiving degrees from West Baton Rouge Parish were: Masters Degree: Sarah C. Stickley, Psychology, of Port Allen and Bachelors Degrees: Jewel D. Dav-enport, English; Sarah A. Riviere, Criminal Justice, all of Port Allen.
Kim Hunter Reed, Ph.D., Louisiana’s Commissioner of Higher Education, addressed Southeastern graduating students. Reed’s appointment as Commissioner of Higher Education in April 2018 made her the only female in the country currently serving as a state higher education lead who has led higher education in more than one state.
Prior to being named Commissioner, Reed served as executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. Working with the Colorado Commission on Higher Education, Reed led efforts to drive increased educational attainment and erase equity gaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.