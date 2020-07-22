Kenisha Johnson-Thompson graduates from Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Kenisha Johnson-Thompson of Addis, LA, graduated in May with a Associate of Arts degree in Psychology. About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.
Derrick Hotard graduates from Harding University
Derrick Hotard of Addis is one of more than 800 students who received their diploma and will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony on August 15, 2020. Hotard received a doctorate in physical therapy. Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. For more information, visit harding.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.