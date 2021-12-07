ST. MARTINVILLE – Join volunteers and staff at Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site (SHS) for a traditional French sing along on Saturday, December 11, at 10 a.m.
While Louisiana is well-known for its Cajun and Creole dance music featuring accordions and fiddles, there is also a tradition of la musique de la maison, or music of the home. During the solemn Advent period of preparation and spiritual reflection in the weeks before Christmas, the Catholic Church frowned on playing instruments and couple dancing. This brought a cappella singing and round dancing to the forefront for Louisiana Cajuns and Creoles.
“We are always looking for ways to enhance our visitor experience with special events at our Louisiana State Parks and Historical Sites. This is the first time our Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site staff and volunteers will hold the French sing along event and we are all excited. Visitors will be treated to a fun, interactive experience the entire family will enjoy,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
French lyrics with English translation will be provided. You do not need to be fluent in French or a skilled singer to participate. Standard site admission fee of $4 per person ages 4-61 applies.
For more information about the event, call Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site at 337-394-3754.
