STEM Success
Louisiana Tech announced that the university is launching a program to offer financial aid, mentorship and co-curricular opportunities to engineering students.
The “SUCCESS” program, funded by a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation, will include 24 students in its first cohort, which will include current first-year engineering students. A second and final cohort will be announced next fall.
Students will receive tiered financial support and additional instruction as they progress through the four-year engineering program. Freshman will focus on community building, academics and professional development. Sophomores will receive instruction on internships and summer research programs. Upperclassmen students will focus on career and life preparation skills.
The program aims to increase the number of well-prepared STEM workers graduating from Louisiana Tech.
Infrastructure win
LSU at Alexandria announced the completion of a $6.5 million drainage project, which overhauled the campus drainage system to remedy the school’s chronic standing water problem.
“We need a modern campus to produce the educational product needed in our community,” Chancellor Paul Coreil said.
In addition to the improved drainage system, the university repaved old roadways, installed new lighting, added a new roundabout and built a new 110-car parking lot as part of the 18-month infrastructure project.
UNO fundraising kicks off
The University of New Orleans is kicking off the public phase of its first-ever comprehensive fundraiser campaign, “Next is Now.”
The university has already raised $30 million of its $50 million goal, with an additional $10 million in commitments.
“We are calling the campaign Next is Now because we are boldly declaring our ambitions to bring the University of New Orleans to new heights, and we’re not waiting to do that; we are doing it now,” President John Nicklow said.
The funds will go to a range of university priorities, including new and enhanced degree programs, financial aid, new technology and expanding research.
