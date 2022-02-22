Louisiana lawmakers reflected on their actions over the past two weeks as the Legislature’s redistricting session is expected to end Friday with its Republican majority having defeated every attempt to give the state’s one-third Black population an equivalent one-third share of seats in Congress, the Legislature, on the state school board and on the Louisiana Supreme Court.
The maps drawn could shape Louisiana’s political future over the next decade, and lawmakers were evaluating the potential repercussions as the session draws to a close. Civil rights groups and voter advocates are likely to challenge the new districts in court, while the U.S. Supreme Court justices look increasingly askance at the Voting Rights Act that compels fair political boundaries.
“I really think, 50 years from now, if we continue on the same trajectory, they’ll say that our generation has failed,” Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, said, “and that’s a tough thing to say.”
The introspection kicked into high gear Wednesday after Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, chastised House colleagues in an eight-minute speech after they tabled his proposal to add a minority district to the state Supreme Court. The maneuver halted debate before it began and effectively killed the bill without lawmakers having to officially go on the record as voting for or against it.
Ivey, who has served in the House since 2013, called the Legislature “the laziest group of people I’ve ever worked with” and said “corporate interests” are the driving force behind successful legislation.
In an interview Thursday, Sen. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans, said the redistricting session, particularly the move to table Ivey’s bil, will be viewed by future generations as a “stain” on the Legislature.
Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, who moved to table Ivey’s map, tweeted later Wednesday that he had no reservations about publicly voting against the bill and said his action was not planned ahead of time.
“Being told by this author in a variety of ways over my four years in the House that we were stupid, lazy, racist and corrupt because we vote against his bills is unacceptable and completely narcissistic, so I have no tolerance for it under these circumstances,” Wright tweeted. “If another author had presented the same bill I probably would have been willing to listen to the arguments despite the fact there were clearly not enough votes prior to the debate.”
Wright moved to table the bill before Ivey delivered his speech, and when Ivey referred to the legislature as “lazy,” he followed it by saying he was not targeting anyone individually. In a later interview, Ivey said Wright’s true feelings appeared when Wright tweeted that he would have listened to debate on the bill had a different author presented it.
“So on a bill that has significant impact to people, he believes that because I am the author, it should not be considered for debate or a vote,” Ivey said. “Shutting down debate before it can begin only serves someone’s self-interest and not the people. There is no defense for it … How can that position place people above politics? And he called me narcissistic?”
Ivey added that he has never called anyone racist or corrupt and pointed out that he consistently used “we” throughout his speech.
Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin, said he disagreed with what Ivey said and how he said it.
“Barry Ivey, in true form, really has engratiated his colleagues by calling them out in that manner,” Allain said. “I don’t believe that is the decorum that we like to maintain here in the Senate. So, commenting about his comments and what he said about his colleagues, I don’t think is a good idea. We wouldn’t do that or tolerate that on this side.”
Responding to Allain’s criticism, Ivey said sometimes it’s necessary to speak frankly when the Legislature continues to do things that keep the state near the bottom of most quality-of-life rankings.
“Perhaps (Allain’s) example is something to aspire to,” Ivey said sarcastically. “When the ship is going down, it is always important to make sure that manners and traditions are maintained.”
Allain also repeated an argument that Republican leaders at the Capitol have turned to during the redistricting session when presented with maps that attempted to create an additional Black majority district. If the Black voter population in those districts is in the low 50th percentile range, Republicans insist there would not be sufficient numbers to ensure the election of a minority candidate, without offering any data or evidence to support that claim.
“I guess history will judge us as history does, but I stand by my votes and hopefully we move forward,” Allain said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.