An adult with a willingness to learn and a desire to help others with their horticulture needs can become a Louisiana Master Gardener.
The Westside Master Gardener’s (Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes) will offer a virtual Louisiana Master Gardener program starting January 19, 2022.
The Louisiana Master Gardener program is a service and educational activity offered by the LSU AgCenter. The program is designed to recruit and train volunteers to help meet the educational needs of home gardeners while providing an enjoyable and worthwhile service experience for volunteers.
The Master Gardener program is divided into two parts: instruction and service. In the first part, participants receive 40-50 hours of intensive, practical horticultural training. Subject matter includes horticulture, plant science, pest control, organic gardening, fruit and nuts, lawn, and turf grasses to name a few. There will be a fee for the training and the Master Gardener Association. After successfully completing the course, participants will then be required to complete a minimum 40 hours of volunteer service by the end of the next calendar year to complete the last part of the program and receive their official title of Louisiana Master Gardener.
If interested, please contact Lorraine Hidalgo at 225-687-6891 for an application. The fee for the course will be $165. Application and course fee must be in by January 3, 2022 to be considered for the class. You will get a final confirmation email along with the class schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.