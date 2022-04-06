BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana will celebrate National Poetry Month with “Just Listen to Yourself: Louisiana’s Poet Laureate Presents Louisiana Poets.”
This free, in-person event takes place Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the first floor Seminar Center of the State Library of Louisiana, 701 North 4th Street, Baton Rouge, LA.
Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy hosts the 12th annual program, and invited nine poets from across the state to read their work. Participating poets include Nordette N. Adams, Johnette Downing, Kelly Harris-DeBerry, Ashley Mace Havird, Sunni Patterson, Chuck Perkins, Karisma Price, Gian Francisco Smith, and José Torres-Tama.
“It is wonderful that conditions are such that Louisiana poets and poetry lovers can convene in person once again this year for National Poetry Month just as we are looking forward to the return of the prestigious live and in-person Louisiana Book Festival at the end of October this year,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
“Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy, a long-time supporter and participant of this annual celebration of poets in our state, has done an admirable job in continuing the tradition of assembling new voices as well as established poets with whom we have become familiar,” says State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton.
Copies of poetry collections will be available for purchase at the program or online through Cavalier House Books, the Louisiana Book Festival’s bookseller.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch and to come and go as their schedules allow. The State Library is wheelchair accessible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.