(Left to Right) Rickey Decuir from Erwinville and Josh Comeaux from Lake Charles won the Ariat Series Team Roping Event in Las Vegas last December. They took home $260,000, Cactus Saddlery trophy saddles, Gist Silversmiths champion trophy buckles, H. Holden Bronzes, YETI tundra coolers, dinner at Michael’s 5 Star Restaurant, Cactus Saddlery saddle pads and Resistol 20X Black Gold Hat Certificates.
