Pick up any travel guide and you will most likely find a section dedicated to a range of specific cultural quirks which you would do well to study prior to embarking on a multi-destination trip. Indeed, a wrong hand gesture or comment may turn a situation ugly. For example, who would have thought that people from Hong Kong hate to be winked at? Or that a smiling Japanese person isn’t necessarily happy? When it comes to international travel, it is a long standing, and perhaps unfair, stereotype that American tourists have few social graces, characterized as being loud and obnoxious. This perception may be changing in post-covid times, as international destinations long for American tourists, but how do we fare within our own borders?
Vacation deal website, NextVacay.com devised a ‘tourist politeness index’ to ascertain, state by state, which Americans have the best and worst reputations when they vacation domestically.
They surveyed 3,000 people and asked respondents to evaluate tourist politeness on a scale from 1 to 10. It was discovered that the most polite tourists hail from Alaska, ranking a strong 8/10 for their travel manners. Known as being pretty laid back, it is perhaps not surprising Alaska travelers ranked so highly – the good people of The Last Frontier also know how to travel - the Alaska Interstate highway system is comprised of just four roads, so they are well accustomed to having to adapt travel plans without any complaints.
Louisianans ranked average, (6/10), in the politeness index... Not bad, but there’s surely room for improvement. After all, you can never be too well-mannered!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.