Louisiana Wildlife Federation (LWF) is accepting applications for the Edgar Veillon Conservation Leadership Corps (CLC), a leadership development program that provides expert training for future conservation leaders. The program accepts Louisiana students ages 18 or older that will be enrolled as a college undergraduate in the Spring 2021 semester.
Students can apply online at lawildlifefed.org and the deadline to apply is December 10, 2020.
Training will be provided by current and former natural resource professionals in the public, non-profit and private sectors. Students will be presented with real-world issues and experience. This year’s conservation focus is Trash Pollution in Louisiana Waterways. Through the integration of presentations, case studies, and collaborative activities, students will increase their knowledge of conservation policy and build skills in leadership and advocacy.
Due to safety concerns related to COVID-19, this year’s cohort will meet online with the possibility of an optional socially-distanced group activity in the spring, if it is deemed safe to do so. Training will take place during one weekend each month in January, February, March, and April 2021.
There is no fee to apply. Upon successful completion of the program, each participant will receive a Certificate of Accomplishment, a letter of commendation, and a $200 scholarship. Students will also receive a complementary one-year membership with Louisiana Wildlife Federation where they can continue active involvement in conservation advocacy.
Louisiana Wildlife Federation is a statewide nonprofit organization representing a broad constituency of conservationists including hunters, anglers, campers, birders, boaters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.