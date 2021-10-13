In August of this year, Louisiana Women Lead announced the date of our Fall 2021 Training, which we greatly anticipated and looked forward to. However, due to the stunning impact of Hurricane Ida on so many, we have made the decision to postpone our Fall Training to the Spring of 2022 so our friends and colleagues can focus on recovery.
With our focus on what is important, we developed a new webinar series “LEADing the Way” with the intention to connect Louisiana women, no matter where they are, interested in learning about the political process with experts in the political field and sitting lawmakers. We will be offering three one-hour training sessions with our trainers and legislators, who will share their best practices, advice, and experience.
Our training series dates, times, and topics are as follows:
• Fundraising 101: Trainer Nicole DesOrmeaux and Sen. Heather Cloud – Thursday, October 28 beginning at 6:00PM
• Public Speaking: Trainer Anna Dearmon and Rep. Paula Davis – Saturday, October 30 beginning at 9:00 AM
• Launch Your Campaign: Trainer Marie Centanni and Rep. Julie Emerson – Tuesday, November 2 beginning at 6:00 PM
“This is a unique opportunity to gain insight through a welcoming environment with some of the best political insiders in the state,” Renee Amar, Executive Director of Louisiana Women Lead. “We intend for these sessions to demystify some of the political issues that make women fearful to run for office.”
The sessions will be held via Zoom and will last approximately one hour. There is limited availability for these three sessions. We encourage anyone who is interested in learning about the political process to register at https://www.louisianawomenlead.org/events .
Louisiana Women Lead was formed in 2020 to engage more center-right women in politics. Lead’s goal is to increase the number of women elected or appointed to leadership positions in Louisiana by breaking down barriers, create a statewide network for support, and provide tools to women so they have a leg up when running for or being appointed to office. For more information, visit http://www.louisianawomenlead.org.
