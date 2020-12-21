Baton Rouge, LA - Louisiana Public Broadcasting is proud to announce the 26th annual Louisiana Young Heroes program and the statewide call for nominations of students to be recognized as Louisiana Young Heroes in 2021. A Young Hero is defined as an exceptional young person who has excelled in academics, given significantly of themselves through public service, overcome adversity, exhibited extraordinary heroism, or inspired others through their deeds and strength of character.
Nominees must be Louisiana students in grades 9-12, enrolled in an academic institution or homeschool program, and cannot be older than 18 years of age. Nominations and supporting materials should be submitted through the online form at lpb.org/heroes.The deadline for entries is Monday, March 15, 2021. (Previous winners are not eligible.)
The 2021 Louisiana Young Heroes will be announced on LPB’s weekly news and public affairs program Louisiana: The State We’re In, on the Louisiana Young Heroes Facebook page, and at lpb.org/heroes in April 2021. The Louisiana Young Heroes will receive special awards and recognition for their achievements.
To read more about the Louisiana Young Heroes program or to submit a nomination, go to lpb.org/heroes.
For more information, call Katherine Scherer at 800-272-8161, ext. 4274 or 225-767-4274 or email heroes@lpb.org.
BROADCAST NOTE: Celebrate the achievements of LPB’s 2020 Louisiana Young Heroes! Meet the six exceptional students who were awarded in 2020. Friday, December 18 at 8PM and Sunday, December 20 at 5:30PM on LPB and at lpb.org/livetv.
About LPB:
Since 1975, Louisiana Public Broadcasting has been the public television network for the state of Louisiana with stations in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe and Shreveport. LPB’s mission is to improve the lives of all Louisianans with the highest quality programming that educates, enlightens and entertains and that showcases Louisiana’s unique history, people, places and events reaching audiences over-the-air, on the web, in the home and in the classroom.ww
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.