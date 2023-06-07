Salmon is now one of my favorite fish to eat. I actually thought I didn’t like salmon, however, I just kept thinking I wanted to give it another try. I usually don’t want to give foods I don’t like another try, but with salmon, I just refused to not try to like it again. One day, I decided I would try to combine seasonings together to season the salmon and on the very first try; this is the recipe I developed.
Many years ago, when I tried salmon at a restaurant my husband, Kendrick and I dined at, I didn’t enjoy the salmon. That’s why I thought for all these years that I didn’t like salmon. Now, I am happy to say that I not only like salmon; I love salmon. This recipe is a winner, and I am excited to share it with you.
OH YEAH . . . Before I forget: Here are some notes I thought may be helpful to you.
This salmon can be baked on 400 degrees. A higher temperature will of course lower the cooking time.
When done, you can squeeze a little lemon juice and a drizzle of olive oil. This is completely optional. This dish is delicious even if you choose to skip this step.
This salmon is also good over a salad. Try our cajun baked catfish over salad as well. It is so delicious.
Ingredients:
• 1 lb salmon
• 3 tbsp olive oil
• 1 1/2 tsp sea salt
• 1/2 tsp black pepper
• 1/2 tsp lemon pepper
• 1/2 tsp paprika
• 1 tsp garlic and herb salt free seasoning
Instructions:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Mix all the ingredients together with the olive oil.
Pat the salmon dry.
Line a baking dish with parchment paper. Lay the salmon on the parchment paper and pour the spice mixture on both sides. Rub all over the salmon.
Bake for 15-18 minutes or until well done. Time will vary depending on the thickness of the salmon.
Enjoy!
