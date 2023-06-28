I love these muffins. They are so delicious! I developed this recipe some time ago, however, I needed to make a few changes to get the muffin I had in mind. The flavor has always been on point. I wanted to lower the baking temperature, which means I had to extend the baking time. Initially, the recipe included one egg and one egg yolk. I decided to beat the egg white and fold it in the batter. Now, here’s what I call a winning recipe.
Each muffin has a streusel topping. Bites of pecan coated in a mixture of cinnamon sugar, flour, and butter that turns into crumbly goodness. The muffins are moist with the right balance of banana. They can be eaten for breakfast, dessert, or a snack.
Try this delicious Banana Nut Muffin recipe and tell me what you think.
Ingredients:
BANANA NUT MUFFINS
• 1 1/2 c all-purpose flour
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1 tsp baking powder
• 1 1/2 sticks butter (melted)
• 3/4 c white granulated sugar
• 1/4 c brown sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 egg yolk
• 1 tsp vanilla
• 2 large ripe bananas
• 1 egg white (whipped)
• 3/4 c pecans (chopped)
PECAN STREUSEL
TOPPING:
• 1/4 c flour
• 1/4 c cinnamon sugar
• 3 tbsp butter (cold)
• 1/4 c pecans (chopped)
CINNAMON SUGAR:
• 1/2 c white granulated sugar
• 1 tsp brown sugar
• 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
Instructions:
Make the streusel by combining all the ingredients and mashing the butter in until crumbly. Set aside.
Mix the flour, salt, and baking powder together. Set aside.
Mix the butter and the sugars together.
Stir in the egg, egg yolk, and the vanilla.
Mash the ripe bananas and add them in.
Blend together smoothly.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Now, add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients. Stir until evenly combined. Be careful not to over-stir. The batter can get overworked causing the muffins to not be as moist.
Beat the egg white to a soft peak (You can do this ahead of time and set it aside to have it ready for this step). Fold it in the batter along with the chopped pecans.
Put the banana nut muffin batter into the cupcake liner up to about 3/4 way up.
Sprinkle the streusel on top of the batter evenly among each muffin.
Bake for 20-22 minutes or until fully baked. Enjoy!
Note: You can exclude the pecans from the batter if you choose.
