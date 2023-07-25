Chocolate chip cookies are probably one of the most popular and well-loved cookies ever! Am I right? My favorite way to enjoy a chocolate chip cookie? Soft, full of chocolate chips, thick, and of course, delicious! I mean, what’s not to love about that? I remember as a little girl the feeling of excitement I would get when it was time for mama (my grandmother) to take the chocolate chip cookies out of the oven. I would get so excited seeing how soft they were. I would barely let them cool before I would eat them. I would just blow my way through the steam that greeted my nose with the beautiful smell of chocolate. Oh, the memories! Now, I have a chocolate chip cookie recipe that my children love. They get so excited to hear the oven’s timer go off. That means it’s time for us to enjoy delicious, gooey, chocolate chip cookies.
I hope this recipe will make you feel that excitement as well.
Ingredients:
• 3 c all-purpose flour
• 1 tsp salt
• 1 tsp baking soda
• 1 tsp baking powder
• 2 1/2 sticks butter (softened)
• 1/2 c white granulated sugar
• 1 c light brown sugar
• 2 eggs
• 2 tsp vanilla
• 2 c chocolate chips
• Flaky sea salt (optional)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix the flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder together. Set aside.
Mix the butter, sugars together thoroughly. Stir in the eggs.
Add the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients.
Add in the vanilla. Stir.
Fold in the chocolate chips.
Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown and fully baked. Times will vary depending on the size of the cookies.
Sprinkle flaky sea salt (optional)
Enjoy!
