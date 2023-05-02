Bread pudding was always on the menu when I was growing up. Mama always made sure that when we would have guests over that bread pudding was an option for dessert. She used sliced bread for our bread pudding, and it was absolutely delicious. I was always so excited at the aroma that traveled through the house of the freshly baked bread pudding. It meant I get to eat it. It was so good every time. I loved those moments and I cherish those memories.
When I developed this recipe, I wanted so bad to be able to have mama sitting near to taste it. I know she would’ve loved it.
This recipe is a success. The apples are tender, yet they still have a crunch. Firm on the top, yet you still get that sweet custardy texture we all know and love about bread pudding.
Ingredients
CINNAMON SUGAR
• 1/2 c white granulated sugar
• 1 tsp brown sugar
• 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon
CINNAMON SUGAR APPLES
• 3 1/2 c diced apples (12 oz) Granny Smith
• 3 tbsp butter
• 2 tbsp cinnamon sugar
• 2 tsp lemon juice
• 1/4 tsp salt
BREAD PUDDING
• (1) 14 oz loaf French
Bread
• 9 oz condensed milk
•1 1/2 c milk
• 1 c evaporated milk
• 3 eggs
• 1/2 stick butter (melted)
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp cinnamon
• 1/4 tsp nutmeg
• 1/2 c sugar
• 1/3 c brown sugar
• 2 tsp vanilla
BREAD PUDDING SAUCE
• 1/4 c heavy cream
• 1 tsp vanilla
• 3 tbsp condensed milk
• 3 tbsp brown sugar
Instructions
CINNAMON SUGAR
Mix all the ingredients together. Set aside.
CINNAMON SUGAR APPLES
Heat a skillet on low to medium heat. Add in the butter to melt.
Once the butter has melted, add in the other ingredients. Cook until tender with a slight crunch. About 5-8 minutes.
Set aside until it’s time to fold them into the bread pudding.
BREAD PUDDING
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Slice the French bread in cubes or just tear into pieces and put into the bowl.
Whisk all the milks and eggs together and pour over the bread. Stir until evenly distributed and thoroughly combined.
Stir in the remainder of the ingredients.
I don’t let my bread pudding sit. I stir everything together really well so that all the ingredients are combined well, and the bread is soaked well. I then spray a pan with nonstick spray and pour the bread pudding mixture in.
Put in a 350-degree oven for about 30-35 minutes or until the top is browned and firm.
When done, carefully remove from the oven. You can either pour your sauce over the entire bread pudding or each individual serving. You can just have the sauce stored in the refrigerator properly for when you decide to drizzle each serving.
As you can see, my bread pudding contains a lot of milk. I usually store in the refrigerator properly covered.
Enjoy!
BREAD PUDDING SAUCE
Combine all the ingredients.
Cook for 3-5 minutes on low heat.
