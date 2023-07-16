I wanted to take a moment to talk about eating in season. Foods eaten in season taste better. Take a moment to go to visit our local farmer’s markets. It supports the farmers, and we also get to make delicious dishes using the seasonal produce.
Arugula, artichokes, bell peppers, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, corn, cucumbers, spinach, tomatoes, zucchini, apricots, blackberries, blueberries, peaches, pears, strawberries, watermelon, and so much more produce is in season in the month of July. Look online for a detailed list.
Looking for a healthy-ish recipe to try this week?
Here’s a fried cauliflower recipe. I can follow this recipe up one day with an air-fryer version. You can actually make this recipe year-round, but it will taste so much better in season.
This fried cauliflower is a must try! It’s very well seasoned and has a crunch that’s about equivalent to your favorite chicken nuggets, or close. You can eat it with a dipping sauce. You can also make tacos or put them over a salad. Just get creative. There are so many ways to enjoy fried cauliflower.
FRIED CAULIFLOWER
Ingredients:
• 12 oz cauliflower florets
• 1 c non-dairy milk
• 1 tsp creole seasoning
• 1/2 tsp black pepper
• 1/4 tsp cayenne
Flour:
• 1 c all-purpose flour
• 1/2 c cornstarch
• 1 tsp salt
• Canola oil
Instructions:
Mix the cauliflower, non-dairy milk, creole seasoning, black pepper, and cayenne together. Set aside.
Mix the flour, cornstarch, and salt together.
Shake the excess nondairy milk off the cauliflower. Coat the cauliflower in the flour. Then, back in the non-dairy milk. Then, back in flour.
Fry the cauliflower until crispy. You don’t want to over fry. The cauliflower will be mushy.
Enjoy!
If you are looking for more ideas for what to prepare with what’s in season, think of cobblers, dishes with corn, arugula salads, pear and blue cheese is great paired together. Here is the Tomato Cucumber salad recipe.
TOMATO CUCUMBER SALAD
Ingredients:
• 2 lg heirloom tomatoes (chunks)
• 1 English cucumber (half moons)
• ½ med red onion (thinly sliced)
Vinaigrette
• ¼ c olive oil
• 2 tbsp lemon juice
• 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
• dash of crushed black pepper
• ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
• 1 tsp brown sugar
• dash of salt
Toppings
• 1 tsp fresh parsley
• ¼ c feta cheese (crumbled)
Instructions:
Wash and dry the vegetables.
Cut the tomatoes into chunks.
Slice the cucumbers in half vertically, then slice them into half moons.
Thinly slice the red onion.
Now, it’s time to make the vinaigrette, or feel free to make it first and set it aside so it’ll already be prepared and ready to pour on the vegetables after being sliced.
Pour the vinaigrette over the vegetables, sprinkle in the parsley, and the crumbled feta cheese. Toss so the vegetables are evenly coated.
Enjoy!
Notes:
If you’d like to use a different type of tomato and/or cucumber, feel free to do so.
I hope this inspires you to visit your local farmer’s markets or to shop in season at the grocery stores
