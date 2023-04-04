Starting at the first bite, food hints if there’s a story behind its existence. It’s a flavor we’re craving, yet it’s also a feeling, memories. Often, we feel most connected to dishes that hold some level of history.
Years ago, I heard about birria tacos online. Those beautiful tacos were everywhere. Corn (sometimes flour) tortillas dipped in consommé, stuffed with cheesy beef, garnished with onion and cilantro (sometimes radish), toasted on both sides, then dunked in the consommé again—this time to eat. I knew I had to taste those tacos. My family has tried birria tacos from several restaurants, our favorite? The most amazing birria tacos come from, Fajitas to Geaux. Everything I’ve eaten has been delicious. I feel there’s a story waiting to be told.
I wanted to speak with Rolando Flores, Jr. about Fajitas to Geaux.
Hi, Mr. Rolando. Can you tell us how Fajitas to Geaux got started?
Fajitas to Geaux-I had been wanting to do that for a long time. I think it was 2 ½ years ago, I was passing through there, and that building was empty. It said for rent, and I called a partner of mine and said, “Hey, we should get it and do this!” He goes, “Get it.” I called Mr. Jerry and said, ‘Hey, I want that place.’ My buddy backed out. I actually paid rent on that place for about six months. I had to let it go. I got it back . . . in June, opened up on July 17th (2022).
Did you have a lot of cooking in your family growing up? When did your passion for opening a restaurant start?
I would always barbecue for my son. I would barbecue at my house and invite all the teachers from the school. The whole school was invited. I loved making fajitas for them. They loved it. I knew that if I could put that product out there to sell one day, it would do well. I just knew it would do well . . .thank God my prayers have been answered. People love us. We love them. We take pride in what we do. That’s what makes everything worthwhile.
How did you decide what foods would make it on the menu?
Just by years of making them around Plaquemine (Louisiana). A friend of mine said he would grill on the regular gas grill, not on the mesquite grill, but I knew that would put us aside (the mesquite grill). I knew that would be a thing. The spices are not regular spices. They are different. These are made. People love traditional tacos. They love the rice and the beans. (They love) the burrito loco. We just made that up. You take a chance. Everybody wants a burrito.
It’s the passion, not just the serving of the food.
Yes, it’s the smiles.
Absolutely! The hospitality.
Yes, that’s it. If you have good food and great service, there should be no reason why your spot can’t make it.
If a new customer were coming and needed advice on what to choose first, what would that be and why? What’s the chef’s choice?
I would like to know if you feel like having steak or do you feel like having chicken. Steak? It’s fajitas. If they want chicken, Burrito Louisiana has chicken and beef, but we can make it with just chicken. If they’re looking for something spicy, I say hot tamales.
What inspires you to serve delicious food consistently?
My customers. I taste the first batch of the food daily before we open up. And next month, I’m going to put a roof where we park our cars and twelve to fifteen tables so people can eat breakfast, lunch, or dinner there. I’ve been there almost a year, and it’s time to do something a little different.
As soon as we saw Fajitas to Geaux, we wanted to try it and it was delicious and fresh. I had a moment when I was trying birria tacos from whatever restaurant serves them. I didn’t know that you all sold birria tacos. My family went on vacation to Florida and we had birria tacos out there. They were good. After we got home, I was craving those Florida birria tacos. My husband called me. He said, “Guess what? Do you know Fajitas to Geaux sells birria tacos?” I said, “No way.” He ordered some, and when we got them, goodness! We celebrated because it was so good! Ha ha!
I get up at 2 in the morning to be there for 3. We prep, and we cook the breakfast to open up at 4. I do that every day. I’m not going to leave a car in line without serving them.
I will expand the kitchen to give us more room to cook. If you look at the building . . . that’s a lot of product that comes out of that building. I think it’s fifteen feet wide. Imagine cooking in such a small spot. I’m going to add on to it . . . and expand our menu as well.
Well, Mr. Rolando, this conversation was amazing. I knew it was something about Fajitas to Geaux that I loved. Every time we taste the food, it’s delicious, it’s fresh. You can tell it’s done with passion. You can feel that passion.
Next time you can sit at the restaurant and see our operation.
Oh, absolutely!
It’s an honor and a pleasure to get a call like this. I’m excited. And I appreciate you picking us to be your first story.
