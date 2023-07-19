This is a sexy pasta dish that is perfect for date night or any night you’re craving an easy to make dish that makes your taste buds happy. The crab legs don’t require a lot of time because they were cooked, however, if you choose to get crab legs that are uncooked, it still wouldn’t require much longer. Maybe 8-10 more minutes, depending on the size.
The pasta doesn’t take long either. You can remove the crab meat from the shells and eat in the garlic noodles or you can eat them separately, dipping the king crab legs into the butter sauce that was reserved.
Pair with garlic bread or eat it as is.
INGREDIENTS:
Baked Crab Legs:
• 1 1/2 lbs cooked King crab legs
• 1 stick butter
• 12 garlic cloves (chopped/minced)
• 1 tbsp and 1 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice
• 1/4-1/2 tsp pure sea salt
• 1/4 tsp black pepper
• 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
• 1 tsp Old Bay
• 1/4 tsp light brown sugar
Garlic Noodles:
• 12 tbsp butter
• 12 garlic cloves (chopped finely)
• 1 tsp red pepper flakes
• 3/4 tsp light brown sugar
• 2 tsp fish sauce
• 1 1/2 tsp oyster sauce
• 1 tsp sesame seed oil
• 1/4 tsp pure sea salt
• 3 tsp garlic powder
• 1 tbsp grated parmesan (more for garnish)
• 12 oz spaghetti
Other ingredients:
• Green onion (chopped) (for garnish)
INSTRUCTIONS:
Baked Crab Legs
Cut each crab leg about 2 inches across vertically. Then, cut the shells open on top of each crab leg to expose the meat. Set aside.
Heat a saucepan on low-medium heat. Melt the butter. Stir in all the crab leg ingredients. Cook for about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Reserve some sauce for after they have been baked.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Carefully spoon the butter sauce over the open crab legs.
Bake for 15-18 minutes. Halfway through the baking process, you can carefully spoon more butter sauce over each crab leg.
Carefully remove from the oven. Set aside.
Parmesan Garlic Noodles
Put the butter into a skillet on medium heat and let it melt. Once the butter has melted, add in the chopped/minced garlic. Stir to ensure the garlic doesn’t burn.
Add in the remaining ingredients for the garlic noodles. Cook for 8-10 minutes. Remove from the heat.
Boil the spaghetti. Drain or shake off excess water as much as possible with tongs. Transfer pasta directly to the garlic sauce.
Toss in sauce to ensure the pasta is evenly coated with the sauce.
Now, you can plate the garlic noodles and place the baked crab legs on top of the plated pasta or on the side if you choose.
Sprinkle with more grated parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, and green onion.
Enjoy!
