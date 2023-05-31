Hi, Mr. Joe and Mr. Craig! Thank you so much for taking the time to talk about your business, Poppin Guys. The popcorn is delicious!
• How did you two come together for business and how did you decide that it would be popcorn?
I am originally from Addis and was recently divorced when I was offered a job with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. I moved to Thibodaux in 2011 for the employment opportunity. While living “Down The Bayou”, I tasted Kettle Corn for the first time and fell in love. With that, I learned how to cook the Kettle Corn. Through a lot of practice, and recipe adjustments, I began cooking for family and friends.
Craig married my ex-wife prior to me moving to Thibodaux. We were at a function which one of our nephews was going away to boot camp for the Marines and I decided to bring my pot and cook kettle corn for everyone. They began stealing the bags as they were made and hiding them in their cars in case we ran out. I had cooked several flavors for everyone to sample.
We were doing a kettle corn fundraiser for the Brusly High Wrestling Team at Wal Mart and I asked Craig to assist me. We raised a couple thousand dollars for the team and Craig and I instantly had an excellent working relationship.
After the fundraiser, Craig began telling me I should cook at different venues and start a business. I informed Craig it was a lot of work involved in the process and asked if he would be interested in forming a business with me to which he responded he would.
We also sell fresh popped pork skins. We pop them fresh and sell them straight from the pot.
• How many flavors do you have and what are they?
Kettle Corn, Caramel, Butter, Wedding Cake, Snickerdoodle, Cinnamon Crunch, Sweet and Spicy Jalapeño, Tooti Frutti, Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Cheddar Cheese, White Cheddar, Oreo Cookie, Green Apple, Chocolate covered cherry, Caramel Apple.
• What is each of your favorite parts of your business and the most challenging part?
Our favorite part is meeting the people at the different events we attend. We have made many friends along the way. We love seeing the smiles on peoples face when they try our kettle corn. Also, Craig and I have formed a friendship that will last a lifetime. We take pleasure in knowing that he and I have developed a business that makes people happy, and we share in the joy of seeing old friends and meeting new friends.
The most challenging part is that we have to go back to our normal jobs on Monday and can’t wait to get back out on the weekends to start selling kettle corn again.
• How can you be reached for bookings?
We can be reached by phone number. Joe: 225-335-1331, Craig: 337-852-7261.
We will pop at festivals, weddings, birthday parties, craft shows, corporate events, and gender reveals, just to name a few.
We can also be reached on Facebook under Poppin Guys Kettle Corn and flavored popcorn.
