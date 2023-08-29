I love Jambalaya. The chicken, sausages, spices. It’s a savory comfort dish possibly with a hint of spice, all combined as one cohesive dish. There’s Creole jambalaya and there’s Cajun jambalaya. I enjoy both, however, Cajun jambalaya is my favorite style of the delicious rice dish. And that’s exactly what I found at Pot & Paddle Jambalaya Kitchen. Our servings were balanced with tender pieces of chicken that shredded effortlessly each time the jambalaya was greeted with the fork. The sausage and the spices all complemented the dish. Customer service was amazing. Miss Lisa Craig was really helpful. She patiently waited while my daughter, Kiley and I decided what we wanted on the menu. She was kind and willing to answer questions about the dishes on the menu. That’s always appreciated when visiting a restaurant.
I spoke with Mr. Anton Nixon, the owner of Pot & Paddle. Here’s the interview.
Hi, Mr. Anton. It’s a pleasure to share this interview about your restaurant with the community. Can you tell us a little about Pot & Paddle?
Pot and Paddle is a Louisiana-based franchise founded by Chuck Lavigne serving Cajun dishes since 2014.
Tell us about your journey into the food industry.
My journey into the food industry started back in 2018. After driving trucks for years, I wanted to venture into something different, and owning a restaurant sparked my interest. My wife brought some Pot & Paddle home one day for me to try and I fell in love with the taste of it.
I said, “This is what I want to start. I want my own Pot and Paddle.”
That’s where my journey started.
How would you describe being a restauranteur?
Being a restauranteur has been a big journey for me. It’s so much to learn. You learn something new every day. I love to serve people. What makes my day is when a customer tells me how good the food is.
What dishes would you recommend trying at Pot & Paddle?
I recommend trying the jambalaya and pork roast. It’s our two biggest sellers. Potato salad [also].
What are your business hours?
Our hours are Monday - Friday 10:30 am-7:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am-3:00 pm & Sunday closed
Jambalaya is not the only food on their menu. Visit them and check them out.
3235 Hwy. 1 South,
Ste. D Port Allen, LA
70767
Phone: (225) 465-3131
