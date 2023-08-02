These pancakes are THE pancakes that you have been looking for! They are so light and fluffy. They taste AMAZING! All the ingredients can go in one bowl. They are super easy to make. Go ahead. Give them a try.
Beat the eggs, then add them to the buttermilk. Mix thoroughly, before adding it to the dry ingredients to prevent from having to mix the pancake batter as much. You want your pancakes to be soft and fluffy.
You can try warming up your syrup for just a few seconds. You don’t want it hot. Just warm. Be sure to use a microwave safe dish. You can top your pancakes however you choose. Fruit and whipped cream or just syrup. Either way, your family will enjoy these amazing pancakes.
Ingredients:
• 1 c all-purpose flour
• 3/4 tsp baking soda
• 1/2 tsp baking powder
• 1/2 tsp salt
• 3 tbsp white granulated sugar
• 1 egg
• 1 c buttermilk
• 1 tsp vanilla extract
• 3 tbsp melted butter
Instructions:
Stir all the dry ingredients together in a bowl.
Beat the eggs before adding it to the buttermilk or make a well in the middle of the bowl of dry ingredients. Mix thoroughly.
Add in the remaining ingredients. Now, mix until just combined.
Heat a skillet on medium heat. Spray non-stick spray. When the skillet is hot enough, add 1/3 cup or 1/4 cup (your choice) pancake batter to skillet. Turn your heat down low after you have poured the batter in. You will see some bubbles as you’re used to seeing when pancakes are ready to flip, however, you will not see as many bubbles as you may have seen with the boxed pancake batter. Watch carefully so that the other side won’t burn. It’s okay to peek a little with your spatula by sliding it under a small portion of pancake if you need to. When pancakes are golden brown on one side and ready to flip, do so. Repeat. Enjoy!
Yummy Tip: If you’d like to rub a little butter over your hot pancakes and warm your syrup just a little, that’s an option.
