On Highway 190 is one of the most delicious restaurants – The Crawfish Hole. Some weeks back, I shared with you a review of some of the dishes. The food and the customer service were amazing.
I love stories. I knew I wanted to hear more of the story of how The Crawfish Hole got started. I reached out to the owners, Trent Bergeron and Jarred Murphy.
Here is the interview.
Thank you, Trent and Jarred for taking the time to do this interview. I love the story of how your restaurant began. Can you tell us the story?
Trent: The idea started just riding around with my dad and seeing the empty spot next to Soprano’s grocery store. At the time I was only a senior in high school, but I felt I was up to the task. And I knew crawfish.
I was blessed to have amazing support from my entire family to help with the business side of things. Eventually word got out how well I was doing and after my 2nd year, someone purchased the property we were leasing to open their own spot. I was obviously disappointed, but I really felt I had a loyal customer base and began searching for another place in the area.
Jarred: Yeah, it was something I guess that came around at the perfect time in my life and my career. I was with Walk-ons for 15 years and grew with them from 1 restaurant to almost 100 today. The experience that kind of journey brings to someone is rare…To experience that kind of growth with so many impactful mentors along the way.
We often see the fun side of being business owners . . . the success stories, the returning customers, the great reviews. What are the challenges of being restaurant owners.
Jarred: The restaurant is a tough, competitive industry to begin. Mix that with the world of live and boiled seafood…it’s a gauntlet. EVERYBODY does crawfish now, it seems.
Just in recent years we have experienced a whole new wave of issues that has really taken a toll on the day-to-day grind. Diminishing labor pools, product shortages, huge pricing spikes in almost every food market, distribution issues…the list goes on. It is slowly getting better, but I think it’s just a world that restaurant owners will have to adapt to if they want to see success.
I love your concept – a love for family and food. I am super family oriented, and I am such a foodie. You two are brothers-in-law. How did you decide to work together?
Trent: As soon as the reality set in that I had to come up with a plan for my immediate future I knew exactly who I was going to. I witnessed Jarred’s success and saw the different cities he and my sister had moved to open restaurants all over the state.
What inspired you to choose Livonia as the location for The Crawfish Hole?
Trent: Honestly it was simple. It’s home. I don’t envision ever calling another town home.
Jarred: Yeah, the support we have here has gone well above and beyond what I expected. My wife, Tyler, has been so supportive in every aspect of my career. This is where her roots are, and she really had it in her heart for our story to end up here.
Do you think you’ll open a second location?
The first priority is getting our dining room expansion moving. The plan is to add around 80 seats in an attached dining room which would include a full bar and various arcade games tucked away in the corner for the kids.
To quickly answer your question though, yes. We are almost certainly going to look at expanding our brand into a larger market when the time is right. Some really exciting stuff coming. Stay Tuned!
