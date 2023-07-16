I have a passion for food. I love cooking it, sharing it, eating it, and taking mouth-watering photography. Great food presentation or styling, is the beginning of a good food photography session. At The Crawfish Hole, shooting mouth-watering photos was super easy. The presentation is beautiful, and the taste of the food is delicious.
The first dish I tried was the BBQ Bacon Wrapped Shrimp.
Plump, juicy gulf shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and coated in delicious barbecue sauce. They are on a bed of creamy corn grits that are, in my opinion, reminiscent of corn casserole. Creamy, with a subtle sweetness from the bites of corn, and garnished with green onion. This was my first time eating yellow corn grits and I can’t wait to eat it again.
My daughter, Kiley ordered boneless wings and sweet potato fries. Perfectly fried, golden brown, tender pieces of chicken. She wanted half of the order to be coated in buffalo sauce; the other half to be coated in sweet chili sauce. They were delicious. Moist and seasoned just right, the sweet chili sauce is our favorite. The sweet potato fries were crispy on the outside with a tender interior of subtly sweet potato. As I observed the basket of fries, the flakiness on the outside appears as if they were lightly battered. I’m not sure if they were or not, but what I do know is if you order a basket of these, you won’t be disappointed.
We ordered the Triple Threat BBQ Platter. It comes with three choices of meat and two sides. The meats we chose were ribs, chicken, and sausage. We chose mac and cheese and baked beans as our two sides. I love that the barbecue sauce was balanced in flavor. It was good and complemented the meat well. The ribs are tender and delicious. The chicken is tender, moist, and seasoned just right. I wanted to try boiled crawfish, but it’s no longer crawfish season. If you enjoy baked beans with your barbecue, order them. It’s good. When I first tasted the mac and cheese, I immediately knew something was different about it. Their mac and cheese is mixed with their queso cheese. I enjoyed it.
We ordered dessert. Fried bread pudding bites to be specific. It was brought out to us hot and fresh. Once the cubed pieces of fried bread pudding cooled off, I enjoyed every bite. The bites are drizzled with a sweet glaze.
The experience was good. The restaurant is outdoors. Fans are blowing from above. It’s relaxing and the customer service was great. The service was great, our waitress was very polite and professional. I plan to follow this article up with an interview with the owners.
Visit The Crawfish Hole. The food is delicious! My family is ordering from there again soon. My husband tasted the ribs and said he wants to order more.
The Crawfish Hole
8899 Airline Highway
Livonia, La 70755
(225)637-2121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.