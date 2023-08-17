Shrimp & grits is such an iconic Southern dish. The shrimp . . . Grits. They are delicious enough to stand alone. You put the two together--that’s a party! I am a foodie. Not only do I love to eat delicious foods--I love to know the history behind most of what I’m eating. I was curious as to how the shrimp & grits collaboration got started. According to SouthernLiving.com, it was 1985 “when New York Times writer Craig Claiborne wrote an article about Chef Bill Neal’s Chapel Hill, N.C. restaurant Crook’s Corner.” Claiborne’s rave about Neal’s shrimp & grits inspired other “Southern chefs to create their” versions.
My family loves creamy grits. I usually cook our grits for about twenty minutes. The creaminess of the grits is SO worth the time.
Hold the Butter
When I’m just cooking grits, I stir in butter. When I’m cooking shrimp and grits, I don’t put any butter in the grits because whatever butter I use to sauté the shrimp in, I pour over the grits when the shrimp are done cooking. Creamy grits, juicy shrimp . . . an amazing combination.
INGREDIENTS:
GRITS:
• 1/2 c Quaker Grits
• 1 1/2 c heavy cream
• 1 1/2 c water
• 1 3/4 tsp salt
• *1/2-1 tbsp butter
Out of Heavy Cream?
Use 2 cups of milk and 1 cup of water instead.
SHRIMP:
• 12 oz colossal shrimp (16-22 per pound)
• 1/2 stick butter
• 2 tsp olive oil
• 5 cloves garlic (chopped finely)
• 1 1/4 tsp Old Bay
• 1 tsp black pepper
• 1/2 tsp cayenne
• ½ tsp red pepper flakes
• 1 tsp lemon zest
• 1 tbsp lemon juice
INSTRUCTIONS:
GRITS:
Put the heavy cream, water, and salt in a pot on medium-high heat and bring to a boil.
Add in the grits. Stir to ensure there are no lumps in the grits (I usually like to do this part with a whisk). Turn the heat low. Allow the grits to cook for 20 minutes, stirring throughout to prevent from clumping or burning as the grits thicken.
SHRIMP:
Put the butter and olive oil in a saucepan on low to medium heat.
While the butter and the olive oil are getting heated, season shrimp with Old Bay, black pepper, cayenne, and red pepper flakes.
When the butter has melted, put the shrimp and the garlic in the saucepan and saute’ for about 5-8 minutes or until fully cooked. Shrimp doesn’t take long to cook, so be careful not to overcook them.
About 1 minute before removing the shrimp from the heat, add in the lemon zest and the lemon juice. Continue to stir the shrimp so the lemon zest and the lemon juice are evenly distributed.
Put a serving of grits on your plate, then place the desired number of shrimps on top. Hold the butter in your grits because the butter that the shrimp are sauteed in will be your share of butter. All of that delicious flavored butter can go on top of those delicious, creamy grits.
Spoon desired amount of butter on top of shrimp and grits. Enjoy!
