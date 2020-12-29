Baton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is an active partner to Louisiana parents and has been for 45 years. Now LPB is pleased to announce even more ways to help parents with a new multi-platform initiative, One To Grow On, designed to improve the health, safety, education and overall well-being of Louisiana’s children.
The launch comes on the heels of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s 2020 Kids Count report that ranks Louisiana 48th overall nationally in health, education, and economic well-being of its children. Contributing to the low ranking are the percentages of newborns with low birth-weight, accidental deaths and obese children, all which exceed the national average. In addition, Louisiana also has among the highest death rates for pregnant women in the U.S.
With guidance from an advisory board made up of pediatric and childcare experts from across Louisiana, the One To Grow On initiative includes videos for broadcast and digital viewing, as well as a dedicated website onetogrowon.org, featuring links to reputable resources helpful to parents, expectant parents, grandparents, teachers, neighbors – anyone who cares about the future of Louisiana’s children. The videos cover everything from prenatal and postpartum care to general health care and youth mental health. These digital shorts will air during our children’s programming on LPB and on LPB PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. Additionally, the videos will be available on the LPB YouTube Channel, as well as on the LPB Facebook page.
“These tips are designed to be quick and simple – easy to digest one minute videos with important parenting information. They are based on scientific research from the American Academy of Pediatrics,” says Beth Courtney, CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting. “They cover a wide range of topics but they have one important thing in common: they are all designed to help Louisiana children THRIVE!”
The videos and resource links were developed with the help of our statewide advisory board made up of prenatal, pediatric and childcare experts. The board includes: Dr. Lauren Bailey, a pediatrician in Lafayette; Dr. Rani G. Whitfield, a family physician in Baton Rouge; Dr. Jamar Melton, a pediatrician in Baton Rouge; Dr. Catherine Hudson, a gastroenterologist in New Orleans; Dr. William Binder, an OBGYN in Baton Rouge; Kathy Kliebert, a Medicaid consultant; Anna Long, Ph.D., associate professor, LSU Department of Psychology; Jeanne Donaldson, Ph.D., associate professor, LSU Department of Psychology; Kristi Gustavson, CEO of the Community Foundation of North Louisiana; Karis Schoellman with the Bureau of Family Health in Baton Rouge; Mary Baudoin, a foster care supervisor in Lafayette Parish; and Dr. Terrie Thomas, an OBGYN in Baton Rouge.
“We must thank Christina Melton who oversaw this project from the very beginning,” Courtney adds. “She fully embraced LPB’s efforts to champion the children of Louisiana. And we are so appreciative of our funding partners, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and the statewide support that they bring.”
“We all have a hand in the future of Louisiana’s children. Through this partnership, we hope to connect with more families in providing tips and education on how to raise a healthier generation,” said Trey Dunbar, MD, president of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health.
