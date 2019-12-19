Gov. and Mrs. John Bel Edwards host Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s (LPB) annual Christmas celebration, “An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion: A Christmas Celebration.”
This year’s event features country music superstar and Shreveport native Kix Brooks and Friends for an evening of country hits with a sprinkle of Christmas favorites.
The event was recorded live and premieres Dec. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on LPB statewide. Brooks is a member of The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and an honoree of LPB Louisiana Legends.
As part of the country music duo Brooks and Dunn, Brooks and partner Ronnie Dunn are the highest selling duo in the history of country music.
They sold more than 30 million records, won more than 75 major industry awards, and had 20 #1 hits during their 20-year run together.
Brooks was also named the first recipient of the Country Music Association’s Humanitarian Award for his involvement with various organizations including Veteran’s Matter and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.
Performing with Brooks at the Governor’s Mansion are Baton Rouge musician Jimmy Stewart and Georgia-native Travis Howard.
LPB continues its commitment to bring viewers programming that celebrates Louisiana.
Some past artists featured on “An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion: A Christmas Celebration” include Lake Charles native and Metropolitan Opera star Paul Groves, New Orleans jazz artist John Boutte’ and Zachary Richard and the Myrtle Place French Immersion Children’s Choir “An Evening at the Governor’s Mansion: A Christmas Celebration” premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 9:30pm. The program encores Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. and again Sunday, Dec. 29 at 12:30 p.m.
