BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) is pleased to announce two Louisiana-based filmmakers have been selected for the Hindsight Project – a fascinating new initiative focused on supporting Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) filmmakers living in the American South and U.S. Territories. LPB, working in conjunction with Firelight Media, Reel South, and the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), will work with the Louisiana filmmakers selected for participation as they create short films for a new digital series. The series will explore the lived experiences of communities of color in the South and in Puerto Rico that reflect the migrations and movements throughout the complicated history of these regions. Each film will eventually premiere on Reel South’s public media and LPB platforms.
The two Louisiana-based filmmakers selected and the projects they are working on are:
• Kiyoko McCrae, Untitled Motherhood Documentary – This documentary follows a group of New Orleans mothers as they struggle to care for their families and themselves throughout the pandemic. Utilizing video diaries, it provides an intimate portrait of mothering during a time of crisis.
• Zac Manuel, Trust – Trust explores the perilous relationship between Black Americans and the medical industry. As Black New Orleanians are faced with taking the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, they must question whom to trust within an atmosphere of historical and contemporary medical abuses.
“It’s important for LPB to help guide emerging filmmakers and encourage them on their journey,” says Beth Courtney, President of LPB. “Louisiana filmmakers are the people most qualified to tell Louisiana stories, so keeping them in our state and providing them with an environment to grow and share their stories, adds to greater cultural understanding of Louisiana, both statewide and beyond. This effort aligns perfectly with LPB’s ongoing mission.”
In total six filmmakers from across the south will work closely with Firelight Media, Reel South, and CAAM through all stages of production and will each receive financing up to $20,000 to produce short films that seek to disrupt mainstream narratives and illuminate the issues, communities, and identities of their regions. The filmmakers will receive production and distribution mentorship by veteran independent filmmakers.
LPB Digital Studios will be working closely with both Louisiana filmmakers to guide them from storytelling to streaming.
