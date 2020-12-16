Alumnus of the Year, Young Alumna of the Year Named
BATON ROUGE – Dr. Louis R. Minsky, partner, Minksy & Carver Medical Center for Personal Wellness, Baton Rouge, was named the 2021 LSU Alumnus of the Year, and Nicole B. Hilton, founding partner/design architect, Col Hil, Douglasville, Ga., named LSU Young Alumna of the Year.
They will be inducted into the 2021 LSU Alumni Association Hall of Distinction along with Mark Grant, TV director, CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network, Baton Rouge; Gregory J. Hamer, Sr., CEO, B&G Food Enterprises, Morgan City, La.; Dr. Henry A. Gremillion (posthumous), dean, LSU Health School of Dentistry, Metairie, La.; and Todd G. Schexnayder, senior vice president, Fidelity Bank, Baton Rouge.
“The LSU Alumni Association annually recognizes alumni who have distinguished themselves and the university through their careers, their personal and civic accomplishments, their volunteer activities and their loyalty to their alma mater,” said Gordon Monk, association president and CEO. “These individuals have excelled in all of these areas and exemplify the essence of a true Tiger.”
Details on the date and location for the Hall of Distinction Gala will be announced at a later date.
Sharing the limelight with the new inductees will be those individuals named to the 2020 Hall of Distinction but not recognized due to cancellation of spring activities because of the coronavirus. They are 2020 Alumnus of the Year Gary Wooley, founder/president, Wooley & Associates, Inc., Houston; Young Alumna of the Year Jessica Harthcock, CEO, Utilize Health, Hermitage, Tenn.; Kurt Davis, executive vice president for affiliate relations, ViacomCBS, New York City; Renee Horton, quality engineer, NASA Space Launch Systems Michoud Assembly Facility, New Orleans; Lewis May, associate principal/urban design director, Page Southerland Page, Houston; and Steve Scalise, U.S. House of Representatives Republican Whip, New Orleans.
The first LSU Alumnus of the Year award was conferred in 1966. The Young Alumnus of the Year Award was established in 1999 to recognize alumni who have attained professional prominence early in their careers. Including the 2021 inductees, the LSU Alumni Association has recognized 319 individuals representing a cross-section of LSU graduates.
wFor information, visit http://lsualumni.org/hall-of-distinction.
