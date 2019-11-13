A fundraising idea at Brusly Elementary School proved to be as big a win for the school as LSU’s victory over Alabama Saturday.
The two events have a connection.
Blaine Rabalais of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) came up with the idea of running an Alabama Crimson Tide flag up the school’s flagpole and letting people contribute either in LSU’s name or Alabama’s.
A contribution to the LSU side moved the Alabama flag down but a contribution in Alabama’s name moved it up.
Just like Saturday’s game, LSU won. “The Alabama flag came all the way down Thursday morning,” said Principal Susan Cryer.
“I thought that it was a brilliant idea and a great way to raise money,” she said.
“The LSU-Alabama rivalry is a pretty hotly contested rivalry and while we knew a large majority of Brusly residents are LSU fans, we knew there were a few Alabama fans too,” Cryer continued.
The fundraiser was hugely successful. The goal was $2,000 and while the total hasn’t been finalized yet, Cryer said at least $4,000 was collected.
“The PTO was raising money to help fund all the things they do at the school,” Cryer said, like Fair and Field Day, a fun day for students with water slides and inflatable bounce houses.
“They also do a lot for our teachers,” Cryer said, like Teacher Appreciation Week.
