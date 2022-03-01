graduates?

Left to right: Creighton Gremillion and Jovonte McDaniel after their completion of the 40 hour Instructor I course through LSU Fire & Emergency Training Institute. The Fire Service Instructor I course introduces fire service instructors to instructional methodology, including methods of instruction, concepts of adult learning, testing, evaluation and a evaluated presentation.  After successfully completing the course they took and passed their Fire Service Instructor I written examination, with Jovonte McDaniel achieving the highest score in the class. WBRFD #1 congratulates them both on becoming certified instructors

