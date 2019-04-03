The LSU Faculty Staff Retirees Club visited Monte’ Vista Plantation in Port Allen on Monday, March 25th.
Club members were treated to refreshments and a history of the 1850’s home, from Aimee’ Rizan-English, owner.
The home was built by the Favrot family who owned the plantation for over 120 years. It was later acquired by the Wilkinson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.