The Louisiana State University softball team honored Ramona Hudson of West Baton Rouge during a game against Alabama on Saturday, May 4.
The team is honoring female veterans during the month of May. Hudson served in the U.S. Navy. She currently serves as the Chaplain for American Legion Post 160.
