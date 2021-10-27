West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to welcome local artist and architect, Stan Routh for a Lunchtime Lecture on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Noon to discuss the inspiration behind his works included in the exhibit, Places People Remember: Selected Drawings by Stan Routh.
Stan Routh is known for his drawings of historical landmarks, original paintings, sketches, and watercolors of cities and towns throughout Louisiana and surrounding states. Spend the lunch hour with this artist to learn about his process and his inspiration for creating visual recordings of the things we all remember such as country stores, churches, old homesteads, mills, bridges, barns, and other architectural structures.
This event is FREE and open to the public. West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, please visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or call (225)336-2422 Ext. 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.