On this past Super Bowl Sunday, February 2, West Baton Rouge Museum teamed up with African American Multicultural Folk Artist, Barbara W. Franklin to present a free workshop where participants made colorful cloth dolls to keep.
The 20 children and their accompanying adults were treated to an opportunity to work with a nationally recognized artist who was inducted into the Hall of Master Folk Artists in 2017.
As an added surprise, the class was visited by local NFL celebrity, Charlie Granger. A member of the Sports Hall of Fame and a former player for the Dallas Cowboys, Mr. Granger and his wife came to show support for Ms. Franklin and to share with the audience the Charlier and Barbara Granger dolls she made for them years ago.
