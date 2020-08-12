A couple days ago, as I was breaking down a chicken – separating different cuts of meat - I was reminded of my grandmother and all the time I would spend watching her in her kitchen.
When my family moved to Mexico from Venezuela in the ‘90s, we moved in with “Mama Juanita” and my grandpa for a few months. I learned so much from her, and about her, in that time.
I learned that when she got married to my grandpa – whose mother died years prior to their marriage – she took on the responsibility of her husband’s young brothers, who were orphaned. She adopted them, becoming a mother of four immediately upon marriage.
She and Grandpa then went on to have six daughters and a son, and Mama Juanita’s job for most of her life was to be a mother and wife.
I began thinking of one of the first foods she taught me to make: Tostadas de Tinga, a common dish in Mexico made of shredded chicken and a tomato-based sauce on top of a fried tortilla.
I was a 14-year-old junior high student and had just gotten home from school. I looked around and realized that my mother had bought groceries.
I was hungry and home alone, and all I found in the kitchen was uncooked food, and I didn’t want to wait for mom to come home and cook.
I knew how to cook rice, so I was ready to master other culinary challenges. So, I decided, after seeing the ingredients at my avail, to make Tostadas de Tinga.
But there was a problem. I didn’t know how to make the staple dish.
So, I called Mama Juanita. I walked about a block to her house, grocery bags in hand, hoping that she would just cook the meal for me, and I’d learn as she cooked.
I brought the groceries to her kitchen and prepared to help Mama Juanita with the meal she would surely make for me.
Something she always said (and now my mom says) is that “Somebody that helps is always welcome,” and I was sure that I was going to be a good helper.
But Grandma had different plans.
She sat down and explained each step to me as I completed each task, from peeling and cutting onions to placing the meat on the tostada shell.
That day I learned how to make Tostadas de Tinga, and I’ve never forgotten.
Mama Juanita passed away in 2012, but she left plenty of great memories and great food. And it’s amazing how those foods bring back those memories!
I loved my grandma; and she loved me. My name – Johana – actually derived from “Juana,” which I take pride in because I know I will always have a piece of her with me.
Tinga
Tinga can be eaten several ways. It’s a great filling in tacos, or on tostadas (my preferred way, with sour cream and queso fresco).
INGREDIENTS:
1 Large chicken breast, shredded
3 Tomatoes
½ White Onion
2 Cloves of Garlic
Small bunch of fresh Cilantro (not so much that it makes the sauce green)
1 Cup Chicken Stock
1 Chipotle Pepper in adobo sauce (canned chipotle or fresh)
1 tsp Cumin
Salt and pepper, to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Cut onion in thin slices and sauté on medium heat.
2. While onions are cooking, blend tomatoes, garlic, cilantro, chipotle and about ½ cup of chicken stock.
3. When onions turn translucent, add blended tomato mix.
4. Add cumin to sauce and stir.
5. After about 5 min on medium heat, add shredded chicken to sauce and continue stirring.
6. Add salt and pepper.
7. Let cook 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
*You will have about ½ cup of Chicken stock left over. This is so if/when the Tinga begins to dry out, add more chicken stock to keep saturated.
**If you want the Tinga spicier, blend more chipotle with some chicken stock and add to mix.
Enjoy!
