Port Allen- Please join the West Baton Rouge Museum on Friday, March 18, 2022 from 6:00 -8:00 PM for Historical Happy Hour. This month’s Happy Hour will take on the feel of a Master Class with a special guest appearance by Mr. Chris Thomas King who will combine lecture, Q & A, and music into his presentation.
The evening will open with sets performed by young musical talent giving kudos to the value of mentorship from professionals in the music industry. Chris Thomas King grew up around musical legends including his father, Tabby Thomas, who no doubt influenced his interest in the field. In turn, Mr. Thomas King spent years mentoring a group of Baton Rouge area high school students who are now up and coming artists themselves. A handful of these former students, now in their twenties, Christopher Coreil (Jazz Pianist), Chris Luckett (Funk Guitar), and Carter Wilkinson (Blues Guitar) are returning for a reunion to perform and pay tribute to the man who inspired their career paths. A brief performance by West Baton Rouge Museum’s very own Blues After School, a program offered in partnership with Rockin’ Mozart Music School and supported in part by the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation will be added to the playlist.
Chris Thomas King is a famed Grammy award winning Blues singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is also an accomplished writer and actor. He is the author of The Blues: The Authentic Narrative of My Music and Culture, and his acting credits include Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? and Ray.
This FREE event is open to the public. All are invited to bring blankets, folding chairs, and refreshments to enjoy an outdoor performance on the museum grounds near the Juke Joint located on 6th Street. Presenters will perform from the Juke Joint’s side porch stage. Appropriate social distancing guidelines and COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225)-336-2422 and visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or facebook/TheWBRM.
