Beginning in 1985, members of The Oaks subdivision organized the City of Port Allen’s first Mardi Gras parade, an idea conceived at a Christmas party just a few months earlier at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Guy Otwell’s home.
With a core of Anna Belle, Lucy Dameron, Susan Harris, Donniem Hurst, Kay Kimball, Ruth and Merial Robeau and Flo Blackwell, “and because its members were all living in The Oaks area of Port Allen, it was decided the parade would be named the Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks,” said Ashley Montagnino.
The krewe has grown from that small founding committee of eight to about 160 members. “We’ve just grown from a small neighborhood parade with just a few people into a big parade,” she said.
The parade has grown as well. The first parade was small and just circled the neighborhood, but now in its 36th year, the route is long and the entrants numerous. The parade always runs on the Sunday prior to Mardi Gras.
The Krewe of the Friends of Good Oaks parade will begin at 1 p.m. where the La. 1 service road exits Cohn Park and begin rolling down Oaks Avenue, turn left on South Jefferson, left on Court Street, then down to Louisiana Avenue, where it will turn twice to go around the West Baton Rouge Museum to make its last leg on North Jefferson until it reaches Court Street, where it doubles back to where it began.
There are so many entrants, from marching bands to single vehicles to full-sized floats, that it will take about an hour to pass any one spot on the route.
Krewe members are looking forward to this year’s parade, having rolled in the rain for the past two years in the rain, Montagnino said.
In conjunction with the parade’s growth, the krewe has evolved into a non-profit social club registered with the state to allow the parade to be insured, and several fundraisers are held each year. Proceeds from the fundraisers are donated to the local food bank and to the city, dedicated to improving the new walking trail on Whitehead Boulevard.
Another addition to the Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks is its Mardi Gras ball. This year, the krewe’s fourth, was held at the West Baton Rouge Community Center two Saturdays ago.
Crowned queen at the ball was Jennifer LeJeune and her king is Ron LeJeune. Marie Favrot was selected as this year’s grand marshal.
Montagnino reigned over the parade as queen a couple of years ago and said she enjoyed the experience immensely.
“It was an honor to represent the neighborhood,” she said. “It was fun. You see everybody you know in the neighborhood and they’re calling out your name to make sure I threw them something.”
