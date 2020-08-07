SJB Group Hires 25-year Utility Veteran
SJB Group, LLC announced the addition of Mary Broussard as the new Director of Governmental Affairs in the Baton Rouge region.
Broussard has 25 years of experience in the electric utility business having recently retired from Dixie Electric Membership Corp. as Manager of Economic Development. She worked with residential developers and commercial owners securing new contracts for electric service. She also created the Key Accounts Program to track large commercial and industrial customers and managed the cooperative’s ACRE PAC for rural utilities. She held a board seat on the National Rural Electric Economic Developers Association.
Before retiring from Entergy, Broussard served as a customer service manager, major accounts manager and worked in Corporate Communications. She worked with local governments and municipalities securing electric franchise agreements. In 2015, the Livingston Economic Development Council honored her with the annual Robert “Bob” Easterly Award for her work in economic development. Broussard is active in Rotary.
As director of Governmental Affairs Broussard will work with state and local governments to develop business opportunities and manage marketing projects.
“Mary brings a fresh perspective to our group,” said SJB Group President Wilfred Barry. “She is a strong project manager and a true asset. We’re on a winning team as we manage client expectations and prosper.”
Broussard, who has lived in Addis for 33 years, is married to Port Allen attorney Thomas Acosta Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.