On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, the West Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control recognized and thanked Ms. Mary Guarisco for creating and donating to the Library a sculpture of Mrs. Ethel Blanche Claiborne Dameron. Mrs. Dameron, known as “Puffy,” was a preservationist and visionary who was instrumental in the founding of both the Library and the West Baton Rouge Historical Association. As a member of the West Baton Rouge Garden and Civic Club, she conceived the West Baton Rouge Historical Association. The Historical Association has spearheaded the installation and dedication of historical markers throughout the parish to document historical places and events. The West Baton Rouge Parish Library that began with a collection of books donated by the community has grown to become a resource center that provides educational and entertaining materials and programs for residents of all ages.
Ms. Guarisco is a West Baton Rouge native who has trained in lifecasting, a process of creating a three-dimensional copy of a living human body, through molding and casting techniques, as well as other forms of artistic expression. Her visual art can be seen at the West Baton Rouge Museum, the Iberville Museum, and the Erwinville Community Center. In addition, Ms. Guarisco has authored 3 books, all of which are available at the Library. Two of her books focus on the history of Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Lakeland. The third is a history of Erwinville, where Ms. Guarisco was born and has resided throughout her life.
Although Ms. Guarisco has had time to focus on her art since she retired in 2002, she recalls spending many nights engrossed in an art project, staying up long past the time she should have been in bed for her job. Having begun her first job at Slater’s at age 14, Ms. Guarisco attended secretarial school following her graduation from Port Allen High School in 1954, and later night school to become a hairdresser. While her day jobs supported her as a single, independent woman, her passion was always art. She traveled as far away as Scottsdale, AZ, to study art techniques. She has created art representing Julien Poydras, Paul Octave Hebert, and Belvin Bergeron. Presently, she has been commissioned to create sculptures of sports icons for Charlie Granger, a West Baton Rouge resident, who is a former professional football player.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Library Board of Control appreciates Ms. Guarisco’s generous and historically significant donation and is honored to display it for the community to remember “Puffy” Dameron and the many ways through which she enriched life in West Baton Rouge.
