Bishop Michael Duca has officially announced the end of the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass (on Sundays and holy days of obligation, or their vigils) for all without a sufficient reason effective June 6, 2021, the Feast of Corpus Christi.
The Bishop also notes that masks are no longer required in church for those who are vaccinated, although worshipers should be respectful of those who wish to continue to be cautious.
