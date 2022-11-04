Pink Council

In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mayor and City Council of Port Allen dressed in pink for the October meeting. Pictured here left to right are Charlene Gordon, Garry Hubble, Clerice Lacy, Mayor Richard Lee III and Hugh Riviere.

